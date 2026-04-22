The Vampire Lestat lives fast, dies never as a rockstar in new trailer
The follow-up to Interview With The Vampire premieres on AMC in June.Image courtesy of AMC
Lestat’s new music has had one hell of a rollout. Two months after releasing his first single, we’re finally creeping closer to the whole shebang. Today, AMC released the full trailer for The Vampire Lestat, which follows two seasons of Interview With The Vampire. Now, we find Lestat living the high life as a rock star, touring the globe with over 200 years’ worth of baggage.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.