The Vampire Lestat lives fast, dies never as a rockstar in new trailer

Lestat’s new music has had one hell of a rollout. Two months after releasing his first single, we’re finally creeping closer to the whole shebang. Today, AMC released the full trailer for The Vampire Lestat, which follows two seasons of Interview With The Vampire. Now, we find Lestat living the high life as a rock star, touring the globe with over 200 years’ worth of baggage.

Where we pick up, it sure looks like Lestat (Sam Reid) is already pretty successful, but nowhere near successful enough in his book. He has thousands of people screaming for him, sure but he wants “millions… billions.” But from the looks of it, he’s also putting a pretty good dent in that potential fan base, what with his unrelenting thirst for blood and all. The life of a rock sure can leave you hungry.

The last season of Interview With The Vampire, in which Reid starred with Jacob Anderson as Louis, concluded in June 2024 with only a season of Mayfair Witches to tide Anne Rice fans over in the meantime. But the wait is almost over; The Vampire Lestat premieres on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, June 7 at 9 pm ET/PT.