The White Lotus (HBO, 9 p.m.): For a quick recap, may we suggest re-reading “The Lotos-Eaters,” by Alfred Lord Tennyson, which was featured in last week’s episode:

Why are we weigh’d upon with heaviness,

And utterly consumed with sharp distress,

While all things else have rest from weariness?

…

Hateful is the dark-blue sky,

Vaulted o’er the dark-blue sea.

Death is the end of life; ah, why

Should life all labour be?

Let us alone. Time driveth onward fast,

And in a little while our lips are dumb.

Let us alone. What is it that will last?

All things are taken from us, and become

Portions and parcels of the dreadful past.

Let us alone. What pleasure can we have

To war with evil? Is there any peace

In ever climbing up the climbing wave?

All things have rest, and ripen toward the grave

In silence; ripen, fall and cease:

Give us long rest or death, dark death, or dreamful ease.

—“The Lotos-eaters,” Alfred, Lord Tennyson

As Roxana Hadidi wrote in her latest recap: “Don’t forget: that box of human remains that Shane was staring at in the premiere episode awaits us in next week’s series finale, “Departures.”

Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.): Tuca & Bertie was recently renewed for a third season because Adult Swim knows a good thing when they see one! In the season finale, Bertie looks for a sign to see if therapy is working. It’s not spoilers to say it is (it always is!), but color us intrigued by this sweet little plot that demonstrates how the smallest anxieties can make for the biggest revelations.