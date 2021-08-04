Our favorite anthropomorphic animated birds and friendship duo, Tuca & Bertie, will return for more chaotic and delightful adventures together. Adult Swim orders a third season of the Lisa Hanawalt series. Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong will return as the toucan and the song thrush who are trying to get their lives together as things continuously fall apart in the bustling metropolis of Bird Town. Other members of the voice cast include: Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Richard E. Grant, Reggie Watts, and Pamela Adlon.

Throughout the currently airing second season, Tuca (Haddish) and Bertie (Wong) have taken on handling the ghosts of their past and present. Bertie’s been busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. Meanwhile, the beloved architect Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house that drives him to the brink of insanity. As the second season finale airs Sunday, August 15, we look forward to more shenanigans while exploring female friendships, trauma, and the healing power of baking.

Tuca & Bertie received a second shot at life when Adult Swim swooped in to save the animated series after Netflix cancelled it after its first season. As one of the few women- centric adult animated series—w ith a similar air to the kookiness of Broad City—fans decried the sudden cancellation. But e ven before the show was picked up by Adult Swim , Haddish told The A.V. Club that she was confident the show would find a new home . “W e’re amazing—Ali and I are amazing,” she explained. “You would be a complete idiot not to want to work with both of us, not to have us somewhere. And, apparently, Adult Swim could afford us and they’re not dumb. They’re quite intelligent over there at Adult Swim, and they picked us up immediately .”