The White Lotus continues to bloom, while The Good Witch ends forever

The White Lotus (HBO, 9 p.m.) The soap-operatic vacation week continues as Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) struggles with being Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) rock; Jake Lacy continues to do extremely well playing a douchebag for once; and everyone is pretty selfish and self-centered. The real mystery is, will Quinn (Fred Hechinger) and his father (Steve Zahn) find a real connection by scuba diving in the ocean? One can only hope.



As Roxana Hadadi wrote in her recap of the second episode, trouble’s been brewing in paradise:

The White Lotus pulls off masterclasses in tonal balance in each scene of “New Day,” and also effectively moves each subplot forward. “Arrivals” was devoted to character introductions, relationship setups, and introducing the tension between the resort’s guests and employees. “New Day” digs in deeper, probing at the jagged, out-of-sync ways these two groups communicate within and without each other. Mark learns he’s cancer-free—and everyone’s reactions seem muted. Nicole is pleased, but treats processing the news like she’s checking off a box on a to-do list, while Olivia, Paula, and Quinn barely bat an eye. Shane and Rachel have the whole “newlywed sex frenzy” thing down, but he could not respect her career any less.

Regular Coverage

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC, 9 p.m.): A reminder that our coverage is following the AMC release schedule, rather than that of AMC+, so tonight’s recap will be for episode seven, “Broken.”

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim, 11 p.m.)

Wild Card

The Good Witch (Hallmark, 9 p.m., series finale): After seven movies and seven seasons, The Good Witch ends with “The Wedding.” A more kind-hearted Charmed with a happier setting than most drama series, the show was a well-worn favorite on Sundays—for one stretch of 2017, only Better Call Saul had a larger audience among scripted cable series.