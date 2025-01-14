Dive between Witcher episodes with animated Sirens Of The Deep trailer The film is out on Netflix February 11.

Animated fantasy spinoffs are as hot as the tavern’s fire right now. Last year, Warner Bros. released Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim, an animated prequel meant to expand the reach of Middle Earth. Now Netflix is doing the same for The Witcher in a new film The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, out on the platform February 11.

As the title suggests, Sirens Of The Deep will see Geralt get his Ariel on. “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople,” the film’s synopsis reads. “He must count on friends—old and new—to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into an all-out war.”



The film is set between episodes five and six of the original series’ first season (then starring Henry Cavill) if you need to refresh your memory. As a treat, Doug Cockle, who voices Geralt in the Witcher video games, will be returning to the role for the film.

Sirens Of The Deep will literally deepen the world of the Continent, but doesn’t seem like it will be essential to understanding the show’s upcoming fourth and final seasons (starring Liam Hemsworth in the Henry Cavill role). You may have forgotten, but we’ve already been through this twice before with the animated prequel The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf in 2021 and the (not very good) spinoff The Witcher: Blood Origin in 2022. Netflix is really trying to squeeze out all the coin they can get before the series ends.