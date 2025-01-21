A modern generational nightmare comes alive in Tubi's The Z Suite trailer Lauren Graham (a Gen X-er) stars in the new comedy, premiering February 6 on Tubi.

In its attempt to become a real player in the scripted television game, Tubi is stoking the generational wars. On Tuesday, the FAST platform released the first Z Suite trailer, teasing the new original comedy starring Lauren Graham. The series pits Graham’s experienced marketing executive against a younger model, whose sum total of knowledge (per the trailer) seems to be creating silly social media filters. That’s apparently enough to see Graham’s formidable CEO cast out of the company—or, as the synopsis inevitably puts it, “canceled.”

Here’s the full rundown from Tubi: “Advertising maven Monica Marks and her loyal right hand executive Doug Garcia (Nico Santos, Superstore) have long been at the top of the Madison Avenue world. But after a record scratch blunder, they are suddenly canceled, pushed out and replaced by the agency’s rising Gen Z employees led by social media manager, Kriska Thompson (Madison Shamoun, The Lake). Refusing to go quietly, Monica launches her biggest campaign yet—getting their careers back and taking down the eager team of Gen-Zers who are just getting comfortable in their new roles. May the best generation win.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Of course, Z Suite is far from the only show to mine comedy from generational divides. In fact, Tim Allen’s latest version of this Shifting Gears, where he grumps about things like pickleball, recently broke streaming records for ABC. There’s clearly an audience for it (and has been for years—see All In The Family). That said, the Z Suite trailer trades in dubious clichés and improbable outcomes. Hopefully the full show has more to offer, as Graham previously praised the writing in the initial series announcement. “When I first read the script for The Z Suite I responded to Katie O’Brien’s fresh and funny take on the workplace,” the actor said in a Tubi press release. “The character of Monica is smart, strong, and appealingly a bit unhinged. I’m excited to work with the team at Tubi as they ramp up their Originals slate and continue their ascent in the streaming space.” The Z Suite premieres on February 6.