One of Netflix’s most high-concept series (and that’s saying a lot considering Sexy Beasts is returning for season two), Locke & Key, is getting ready to open the door to another season. Beginning on October 22, the makers of Lost and The Haunting Of Hill House return with a show that really does look like a mash-up of those two shows.

Based on the comic books series, Locke & Key follows the Locke family who live up to their name. The three Locke siblings use a series of magical keys that each perform a different mystical action. For example, there’s a Matchstick Key for fire-starting, a Giant Key to make one big, and an Anywhere Key that allows one to travel, well, anywhere. It appears that the Second Season Key is also a thing.

Here’s the synopsis for season two:

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.

In season one, the Locke kids make their way to Keyhouse, the home of their murdered father Rendell Locke. There, they discover the mysterious keys that allow them into different areas of the house, unlock dangerous entities, and process their father’s murder.

Writing for The A.V. Club, Joelle Monique wrote, “This combination of fantasy and horror provides opportunities not just for scares and imagination, but for astute reflections of society: that self-imposed burdens can leave everyone bowed. Locke & Key weaves a silver lining into an otherwise foreboding tapestry.”

All episodes Locke & Key begin streaming on Netflix on October 22