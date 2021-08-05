Inconceivable as it may be, we are now one stop closer to having undeniable proof that FX’s long-delayed adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s Y: The Last Man is a real show that really got made and will really come out. We’ve been talking about this thing for so long that in 2018 we marveled at how long we’ve been talking about it, which, at that point, had been a scant eight years—it’s like The Simpsons making jokes about how it had been on the air for too long in season seven. Now, 11 years after we first reported on the struggles to adapt Y: The Last Man, we have our first honest-to-god trailer. It has actors and sets and dialogue and action and an ironic needle drop… even a monkey! If we didn’t know any better, and if we hadn’t been burned by a decade of delays and setbacks and a real-life global pandemic, we’d say that this actually looks like a real TV show. That doesn’t necessarily mean that this is a TV show that will really come out, or that the creators of the show actually assembled any footage beyond what is in this two-minute trailer, but at the very least this is definitely a trailer for a potential Y: The Last Man TV show that may or may not premiere on FX On Hulu on September 13.

For those who haven’t read the original comic or followed the decade of news about this project, Y: The Last Man takes place in a world where everyone with a Y chromosome—save for one guy and his pet monkey—have suddenly dropped dead, leaving the survivors to try and figure out how to keep the world going. The show, assuming it’s real, stars Ben Schnetzer as Yorick, the Last Man, alongside Ashley Romans, Oliva Thrilby, and Diane Lane.