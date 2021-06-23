Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 in 2011. Photo : Ian Gavan ( Getty Images )

“Say it. Out loud, say it.”

The Twilight Saga is coming to Netflix.

Our favorite vampiric Mormon propaganda film franchise is making its way to Netflix after several long years of pivoting between Amazon Prime and Hulu (requiring extra rental fees or special subscriptions). Despite it s persistent inaccessibility over the last year, the series entered the millennial/Gen Z zeitgeist once more during the pandemic, particularly with the long-awaited release of Midnight Sun, which tells the events of the first novel from Edward’s morose perspective. Now all five films— from blue-tinted Twilight to ochre hued Breaking Dawn: Part 2—will be available on the streamer July 16.

If you’ve been sleeping under a rock since 2008, this generation’s love story starts in Twilight, when Bella Swan (played by Kristen Stewart) leaves her flighty mother in Phoenix and moves to Forks, Washington, to live with her reserved father Charlie, the small town’s police chief. It’s there she first encounters the brooding teen-vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson). In the most romantic of meet cutes, Edward is initially flooded with the desire to kill Bella due to the tantalizing scent, and his visceral reaction makes Bella wonder if she forgot to shower before attending school that day. Despite him consistently threatening to murder her, they become obsessed with one another. There’s near-death experience, vampire clan battles, and a love-triangle involving childhood friend and werewolf Jacob Black (Taylor Launter). Not to mention it’s helplessly horny. What we’re saying is, it has all of the elements of a perfect film.

The Twilight Saga is a time capsule for millennial and Gen-Zers who just want to remember what it was like to actually be excited about something the way they were with the release of each installment . There’s nothing like forgetting about the dread of a full- time job than getting caught up in a delusional teen romance film to the tune of some of the best movie soundtracks of all time. Get out the old merch, cook up some mushroom ravioli, and listen to “Decode” by Paramore, it’s time to plan another watching party.