Mike White’s The White Lotus has emerged as one of HBO’s most original, provocative, and engaging series of the summer. Its all-star cast includes some career bests by Steve Zahn, Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, and Jake Lacey, with each episode revealing more about the guests of the White Lotus luxury resort.

Like any great show, the character dynamics tend to shift the more you watch . As we approach the final two episodes of the season and find out who or what the hell is in that coffin from the series premiere, these relationships and motivations have seemingly solidified. The show is entering its endgame, and we now have an inkling of where each character’s allegiances lie.

This brings us to an extremely on-point character alignment chart made by Gossip Girl writer Eric Eidelstein. While some make complete sense (Jake Lacey’s “lawful evil” and Jennifer Coolidge’s “chaotic good”), others are pretty revealing, particularly in the middle. Mark Mossbacher, his two kids, Quinn and Olivia, and their vacation guest Paula (Steve Zahn, Fred Hechinger, Sydney Sweeney, and Brittany O’Grady) take over the center of the chart as the “true neutral,” “neutral good,” and “neutral evil.” Still, it’s probably Armond (Murray Bartlett) taking on the “chaotic evil” role that’s the most accurate call, especially after his ongoing relapse.

Despite showcasing some sage wisdom, Eidelstein says the chart took very little time to make. “I made it pretty quickly,” he said. “It felt very organic.” Eidelstein also makes a great point about the show and what motivates its characters, pointing to one character in particular as one to keep a lookout for. “I n a sense they’re all agents of chaos, but I tried to think about intentionality and who actually is trying to be disruptive. If there’s one person I want to keep an eye on it’s Connie Briton — maybe she’s the most evil.”

White Lotus airs on Sunday night on HBO.