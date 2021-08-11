Brendan Fraser is experiencing a Brenaissance. After several years outside of the spotlight, the actor’s finally getting offered big roles again. He was recently announced as being cast in Martin Scorsese’s film Killers Of The Flower Moon, he’s starring in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, and can currently be seen intimidating Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move on HBO Max . Fraser recently had a virtual meet-and-greet with fans, and was very touched by the outpour ing of support.



Advertisement

In a TikTok, a fan named Lindley Key uploaded a video of herself speaking with Fraser. He joked that he “might be sick—a little anxious” to be in a Scorsese film with legends like Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. Kay told the actor that the internet is “so behind [him] and so supportive” and “there are so many people out there who love you, and we’re rooting for you, and we can’t wait to see what you do next.” Fraser choked up, replying “Shucks, ma’am.”

In the 1990s and 2000s, Brendan Fraser was one of Hollywood’s biggest actors: Following breakout performances in Encino Man and School Ties, he went on to headline Universal’s reboot of The Mummy and do a recurring stint as a guest star on Scrubs. But as he explained in a 2018 GQ profile, Fraser eventually stepped away from starring roles for a number of reasons. For one, h e’d undergone multiple medical procedures after being injured from doing so much stunt work: a laminectomy, a partial knee replacement, surgery on compressed spinal pads, and vocal cord repairs.

Fraser also told GQ’s Zach Baron that in the summer of 2003, he was sexually assaulted by Philip Berk, who is a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Golden Globes. According to Fraser, Berk grabbed the actor’s buttocks and inserted a finger into his anus. Fraser’s team demanded an apology, and Berk complied, but gave a statement to GQ, saying, “My apology admitted no wrongdoing, the usual ‘If I’ve done anything that upset Mr. Fraser, it was not intended and I apologize.’” The experience of sexual assault traumatized Fraser, who told the magazine that the experience made him “feel reclusive” and he’d wondered if he’d been blacklisted by the HFPA after speaking out about his experience (which HFPA denied).

