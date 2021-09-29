Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim are no strangers to cooking shows. Back in the Jash days of yesteryear, they had Tim’s Kitchen Tips, a demented stroll around the kitchen that made Pitzman’s mustard a household name. So, i n a recent episode of Heidecker’s podcast, Office Hours Live, Tim and Eric kicked the tires, lit the fires, and made some burgers.

Advertisement

Stopping by Office Hours to plug his new cookbook, FOODHEIM: A Culinary Adventure, Eric took Tim through the process of making succulent and tasty SmashHeim burgers. They’re just smashed burgers with a tangy 1,000 island sauce and a lot of those wet, drippy sound effects that the beef boys love so much. Vic Berger (no pun intended) even mic’d the onions. It’s a lot of fun.

This is the first time ‌Tim and Eric have reunited since the 2020 Mandatory Attendance Tour, which somehow managed to wrap up just before the coronavirus pandemic swept through the states. Will there be more reunions? Probably. But based on Eric’s Instagram, he seems to love this food zone he’s in, right now. Here’s what his publisher says about the book:

In Foodheim, Wareheim takes readers deep into his foodscape with chapters on topics like circle foods (burgers, tacos), grandma foods (pasta, meatballs), and juicy foods (steak, ribs). Alongside recipes for Chicken Parm with Nonna Sauce, Personal Pan Pep Pep, and Crudite Extreme with Dill Dippers, you will discover which eight cocktail recipes you should know by heart, how to saber a bottle of bubbly, and what you need to do to achieve handmade pasta perfection at home.

Sounds like recipes Tim & Eric fans would enjoy, particularly that Personal Pan Pep Pep and the Nonna sauce. We can only assume there’s some spagett in there, too.



As for Tim, a new season of his brain-melting series On Cinema, which he does with fellow Hamburger-related artist Gregg Turkington (also known as Neil Hamburger), premieres next week on the HEI Network.

