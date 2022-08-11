Luca Guadagnino’s favorite child, Timothée Chalamet, had the honor of sharing the first teaser for his forthcoming cannibal romance feature, Bones And All. The teaser arrives in celebration of the director’s birthday, and offers just a glimpse and the heart pounding film about the love between two societal outcasts.

The teaser opens with Chalamet’s Lee asking Taylor Russell’s Maren, “You don’t think I’m a bad person?”

“All I think is that I love you,” she responds.

Advertisement

The official synopsis for the ‘80s-set film reads: “The film is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand which will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.”

“There is something about the disenfranchised, about people living on the margins of society, that I am drawn toward and touched by,” Guadagnino says in a statement. “I want to see where the possibilities lie for them, enmeshed within the impossibility they face. The movie is for me a meditation on who I am and how I can overcome what I feel, especially if it is something I cannot control in myself. And lastly, and most importantly, when will I be able to find myself in the gaze of the other?”

G/O Media may get a commission Ends August 15 Best Buy Anniversary Sale 2022 Ends August 15

Best Buy has a number of different promotions happening all for its Anniversary Sales Event. Laptops, tablets, TVs, you names it. Whether you’re heading back to school or just trying to fill your home with some new tech, there is something here on sale that you’ve likely been waiting for. Shop at Best Buy Advertisement

Earlier this year, Guadagnino gushed about Chalamet’s rise and performance in Bones And All.

“He’s fantastic, a great performer and to see him soaring the way he is doing now, I feel proud of him,” Guadagnino said , per IndieWire. “And this character is something very new for him, both endearing and heartbreaking.”

Advertisement

Chalamet himself got into the bone crunching revelry teased in the clip, tweeting a series of poetic statements such as:

Advertisement

Advertisement

All of which make him sound similar to his Call Me By Your Name co-star, Armie Hammer. Maybe Chalamet found some inspiration in those cannibal fetish texts uncovered last year (which will further be explored in the damning trailer for House Of Hammer).

Guadagnino’s frequent collaborator David Kajganich (Suspiria, A Bigger Splash) penned the script, based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis. Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon-Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, and Mark Rylance round out the cast.

Advertisement

Bones And All will make its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival before arriving in theaters on November 23.