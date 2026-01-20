Timothy Busfield reportedly edited out of upcoming movie You Deserve Each Other Busfield was accused earlier this month of child sexual abuse on the set of The Cleaning Lady.

Since allegations of child sexual abuse surfaced against him earlier this month, consequences for Timothy Busfield have come quickly. Before Busfield even turned himself in, NBC pulled a Law & Order: SVU episode in which he guest starred and which it planned to air on January 15. Now, Variety reports that Busfield will be edited out of Amazon MGM’s upcoming movie You Deserve Each Other. Neither IMDb nor Variety have a planned release date for the film. Variety reports that Busfield was among the top-billed cast in the project, along with actors Penn Badgley, Meghann Fahy, Justin Long, Kyle MacLachlan, Natalie Morales, Ana Gasteyer, and Hope Davis, but his name appears to have already been removed from IMDb.