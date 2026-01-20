Timothy Busfield reportedly edited out of upcoming movie You Deserve Each Other

Busfield was accused earlier this month of child sexual abuse on the set of The Cleaning Lady.

By Drew Gillis  |  January 20, 2026 | 9:32am
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Since allegations of child sexual abuse surfaced against him earlier this month, consequences for Timothy Busfield have come quickly. Before Busfield even turned himself in, NBC pulled a Law & Order: SVU episode in which he guest starred and which it planned to air on January 15. Now, Variety reports that Busfield will be edited out of Amazon MGM’s upcoming movie You Deserve Each Other. Neither IMDb nor Variety have a planned release date for the film. Variety reports that Busfield was among the top-billed cast in the project, along with actors Penn Badgley, Meghann Fahy, Justin Long, Kyle MacLachlan, Natalie Morales, Ana Gasteyer, and Hope Davis, but his name appears to have already been removed from IMDb

The allegations first publicly emerged on January 9 and stem from an alleged incident on the set of The Cleaning Lady. Busfield was an executive producer on the series and directed some episodes; he is accused of groping 7-year-old twin boy actors. The boys’ mother filed a police report in New Mexico in late 2025 claiming that “her children both disclosed that there was sexual abuse by Timothy from around November 2022 to Spring 2024.” Busfield turned himself in to authorities in the following days and still maintains his innocence, telling TMZ, “I did not do anything to those little boys. I’m going to fight it.”

 
