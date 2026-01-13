NBC shelves Law & Order: SVU episode starring Timothy Busfield following child sex abuse allegations Busfield, who has guest-starred on and directed episodes of Law & Order: SVU, has been charged with sexually abusing two children on the set of The Cleaning Lady.

Days after an arrest warrant was issued in New Mexico for actor Timothy Busfield, who is facing charges of sexually abusing two children on the set of The Cleaning Lady, NBC has pulled an upcoming rerun of Law & Order: SVU guest starring Busfield. Per Variety, the SVU episode “Corrosive,” which features Busfield as a judge, was to air on January 15, but in light of the charges against Busfield, NBC has opted to run a different episode. Busfield has appeared on Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU and directed an episode of Law & Order and two episodes of SVU, as well as episodes of fellow Dick Wolf productions, Chicago Med, FBI, and FBI: Most Wanted.