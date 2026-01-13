NBC shelves Law & Order: SVU episode starring Timothy Busfield following child sex abuse allegations

Busfield, who has guest-starred on and directed episodes of Law & Order: SVU, has been charged with sexually abusing two children on the set of The Cleaning Lady.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  January 12, 2026 | 7:48pm
Days after an arrest warrant was issued in New Mexico for actor Timothy Busfield, who is facing charges of sexually abusing two children on the set of The Cleaning Lady, NBC has pulled an upcoming rerun of Law & Order: SVU guest starring Busfield. Per Variety, the SVU episode “Corrosive,” which features Busfield as a judge, was to air on January 15, but in light of the charges against Busfield, NBC has opted to run a different episode. Busfield has appeared on Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU and directed an episode of Law & Order and two episodes of SVU, as well as episodes of fellow Dick Wolf productions, Chicago Med, FBI, and FBI: Most Wanted.

On Saturday, an arrest warrant for Busfield was issued in New Mexico, where he faces charges on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse. The allegations stem from incidents on the set of The Cleaning Lady, a recently canceled Fox crime drama for which Busfield was an executive producer and occasional director. Twin 11-year-old boys who acted on the series accused Busfield of touching them in “private areas” on set when they were seven and again when they were eight. Following an anonymous tip accusing Busfield of inappropriate behavior, Warner Bros. Television launched an internal investigation, during which Busfield reportedly told investigators it was “highly likely” he picked up or tickled the children on set in an effort to create a “playful environment.” Busfield reportedly maintained a relationship with the family off-set, and during the investigation, Busfield allegedly told police that the family “wanted revenge” for recasting the children’s roles.

