Timothy Busfield, wanted on child sex abuse charges, surrenders to authorities The Emmy-winning actor faces charges of child sexual abuse. Busfield says, "I did not do anything to those little boys, and I'm going to fight it."

Earlier today, Timothy Busfield surrendered to police in Albuquerque, where he was wanted on multiple counts of child sexual abuse. Busfield has denied the charges, which stem from allegations made by two child actors who worked with Busfield on the Fox drama The Cleaning Lady. In a video to TMZ, Busfield maintains his innocence, saying after learning of the charges on Friday night, he got a lawyer and drove 2,000 miles to Albuquerque. “I’m going to confront these lies,” he says in the video. “They’re horrible. They’re all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys. I’m going to fight it. I’m going to fight it with a great team, and I’m going to be exonerated. I know I am because this is all so wrong.”