The Emmy-winning actor faces charges of child sexual abuse. Busfield says, "I did not do anything to those little boys, and I'm going to fight it."

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  January 13, 2026 | 6:39pm
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Timothy Busfield, wanted on child sex abuse charges, surrenders to authorities

Earlier today, Timothy Busfield surrendered to police in Albuquerque, where he was wanted on multiple counts of child sexual abuse. Busfield has denied the charges, which stem from allegations made by two child actors who worked with Busfield on the Fox drama The Cleaning Lady. In a video to TMZ, Busfield maintains his innocence, saying after learning of the charges on Friday night, he got a lawyer and drove 2,000 miles to Albuquerque. “I’m going to confront these lies,” he says in the video. “They’re horrible. They’re all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys. I’m going to fight it. I’m going to fight it with a great team, and I’m going to be exonerated. I know I am because this is all so wrong.”

The allegations against Busfield stem from a 2022 episode of The Cleaning Lady that he directed. Two boys, ages seven and eight at the time of the alleged incidents, reported that Busfield had touched them inappropriately on set. Per THR, after SAG-AFTRA received an anonymous tip about Busfield’s alleged behavior, an investigation was launched. One of the children told investigators that Busfield had twice touched him on set, but according to investigators, “no corroborating evidence that Mr. Busfield engaged in inappropriate conduct or that he was ever alone with the twins on set.” Busfield’s attorney believes the allegations are a form of revenge by the boys’ mother for cutting her sons from the show. Earlier this week, NBC shelved an episode of Law & Order: SVU guest starring Busfield.

