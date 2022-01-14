Timothy Olyphant is set to return in a new Justified tale from the same team behind the Emmy-winning original. Justified: City Primeval is a sequel limited series based on the crime novel, City Primeval: High Noon In Detroit, by the late Elmore Leonard. Olyphant is set to lead the series, reprising his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

“Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard’s work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast,” says Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment. “To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling.”

The full premise for the sequel series reads:

Having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

Dave Andron (Snowfall) and Michael Dinner (Justified, The Wonder Years) return as showrunners, writers and executive producers, with Dinner on as director. The team of writers also consists of returning members Taylor Elmore, V.J. Boyd, Ingrid Escajeda, and Chris Provenzano, with new addition Eisa Davis (She’s Gotta Have It).

Based on Leonard’s novella Fire In The Hole, Justified ran for six seasons on FX from 2010-2015 and was nominated for eight Emmy Awards, winning two. In 2011, Olyphant received an Emmy nomination for his leading role in Justified. The series also starred Nick Searcy, Joelle Carter, Jacob Pitts, Erica Tazel, and Walton Goggins.