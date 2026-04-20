Tina Fey regrets a few political SNL jokes, but not her Sarah Palin

The former head writer admits she "was on the wrong side" of a few things.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 20, 2026 | 11:14am
Screenshot: Saturday Night Live/YouTube
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Tina Fey regrets a few political SNL jokes, but not her Sarah Palin

Tina Fey’s impression of Sarah Palin is one of the most indelible Saturday Night Live political moments of the 21st century. “It is fascinating to know that what you say will be taken seriously,” the former SNL head writer said of the impact of the impression at the History Talks speaking series over the weekend, according to Variety. “We always worked really hard to make sure they were what we call a ‘fair hit.’ It only felt like it would work if it was based in something that was true. Sometimes people will ask me, ‘Does SNL try to control the narrative of politics?’ And they really do not. You really can’t because if it’s not true, it will not be funny.” 

It sounds like there were moments Fey feels like she didn’t hit that mark. “It’s a thrilling and almost scary thing to have this idea that something you say will be heard by the person in charge,” she said elsewhere during the event, per Deadline. “I mean, I’ve made jokes, but also, I was pretty dumb and … there’s jokes that I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, I was on the wrong side of that.'” Neither outlet reports on which sketches Fey regretted.

She did, however, share her other favorite political SNL impressions over the past quarter century, listing Darrell Hammond’s Al Gore, Dana Carvey’s George H.W. Bush, and Matt Damon’s Brett Kavanaugh, per Variety. Fey spoke about Damon’s impression similarly to her Palin one: “He came in and just played him so perfectly, it helped alleviate a frustration that many viewers of those hearings had… It only works if it’s correct.” And it was correct: Kavanaugh did like beer.

 
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