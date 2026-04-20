Tina Fey regrets a few political SNL jokes, but not her Sarah Palin The former head writer admits she "was on the wrong side" of a few things.

Tina Fey’s impression of Sarah Palin is one of the most indelible Saturday Night Live political moments of the 21st century. “It is fascinating to know that what you say will be taken seriously,” the former SNL head writer said of the impact of the impression at the History Talks speaking series over the weekend, according to Variety. “We always worked really hard to make sure they were what we call a ‘fair hit.’ It only felt like it would work if it was based in something that was true. Sometimes people will ask me, ‘Does SNL try to control the narrative of politics?’ And they really do not. You really can’t because if it’s not true, it will not be funny.”