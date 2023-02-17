Attention, North Shore High School: Tina Fey and Tim Meadows will soon have class back in session. During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night, Fey announced that she and Meadows will reprise their respective roles as sardonic math teacher Ms. Norbury and exasperated Principal Duval in the upcoming film adaptation of Mean Girls: The Musical.

“Teachers work forever,” Fey told Meyers after breaking the news on Thursday night. “I want it to be like when Gilligan from Gilligan’s Island would be at a trade show and you’d be like, ‘Oh, he looks so old in his little hat.’ That’s my goal.”



Tina Fey Dishes on Her Restless Leg Tour with Amy Poehler and Mean Girls Musical Film

In the near-twenty years since its release in 2004, the original Mean Girls— which Fey also wrote— has become about as ubiquitously quotable as Clueless. Building on the longevity of her punchy script, Fey also wrote the book for the musical adaptation, which features music by her husband Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. The show premiered on Broadway in 2018.

Advertisement

Joining Fey and Meadows in the cast are Angourie Rice as Cady, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis, and Jaquel Spivey as Damian. The Sex Lives Of College Girls star Reneé Rapp will reprise the role of known personal victimizer Regina George; Rapp caught her big break taking on the role on Broadway shortly after graduating high school. According to Fey, filming on the project kicks off on March 6.

When Meyers asked if any changes were made to the music in translating it from stage to screen, Fey responded: “The songs are sounding really more kinda pop. In Broadway everything has to play to the back of the house and in movies everything can come back in and things can play really intimately.”