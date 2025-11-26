TÁR director and Eyes Wide Shut star Todd Field says Kubrick's swansong was a "first cut"
Todd Field, Eyes Wide Shut's orgy pianist Nick Nightingale, says Kubrick's final film was still in the early stages when he died.(Photo by Warner Bros)
Stanley Kubrick died during post-production on Eyes Wide Shut, ending his relationship with the film that began in 1968, when Kubrick considered adapting the book Dream Story as a follow-up to 2001: A Space Odyssey. According to Guinness World Records, Eyes Wide Shut holds the record for the longest continuous movie shoot in history, running 15 months, and then suddenly, it was over. After he screened the film for his stars and studio heads in March 1999, Kurbrick died, abruptly ending production on the director’s most elusive works. Part of the reason for the film’s mysterious aura, however, might be because the version released was a “first cut,” according to Eye Wide Shut star, TÁR director, and Kubrick protégé, Todd Field.