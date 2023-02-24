If there’s one image to sum up the eight years of The Late Late Show With James Corden, it’s… Tom Cruise in a Pumbaa costume? Well, it’s not precisely what one would expect from Tom Cruise, nor is it exactly how one would guess the Late Late Show would come to a close, but it does make a sort of sense for James Corden, so why not?

Cruise’s Lion King debut will occur during a primetime special, The Last Last Late Late Show, to air ahead of Corden’s final episode on April 27, according to Variety. The concept is a marriage of two common bits from Corden’s tenure on the show: having celebs perform musicals on the fly, and having Tom Cruise do stunts. Usually, the stunts are more of the classic Cruise death-defying variety, but performing The Lion King at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater is a sort of stunt, in its own way.

It’s an auspicious finale for a late-night talk show whose most enduring legacy may be stopping LA traffic to perform “Let’s Get Loud” with the cast of 2021’s Cinderella. Per Variety, there’ll be more details in the coming weeks about the big special as well as the guests who will be joining the show for Corden’s final episodes. Place your bets now: a “Carpool Karaoke” supercut? Acting out another Oscar winner’s filmography? A visit from bestie Harry Styles? (Hell, if anyone could get a One Direction reunion going, it’s Corden and his executive producer Ben Winston, who worked closely with the band back in the day. Free idea for you!)

The Last Last Late Late Show is indeed an accurate title, as the talk show is set to be replaced by a new incarnation of @midnight. That makes Corden the final host of the show which was previously helmed by Tom Snyder, Craig Kilborn, and Craig Ferguson. Corden is putting the long-running late-night series to rest on a high note by duetting “Hakuna Matata” with this generation’s foremost action star, something audiences are no doubt clamoring to see. April can’t come fast enough!