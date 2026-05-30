Tom Holland sounds pretty into the idea of "Spider Puberty"

Much like developmental arachnologists and a certain very specific flavor of pervert, Tom Holland is pretty hot on the idea of “Spider Puberty.” This is per a recent interview the Spider-Man: Brand New Day star gave to Empire, as he gears up for the July 31 release of his fourth movie in the role, and the first since 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Which is apparently plenty of time for “Spider-Puberty” to set in.

At least, that’s per the pitch Holland himself made for the movie—a thing he’s been more allowed to do this time around, as he was apparently invited to work with the movie’s writers room for the first time ever. And while Sony apparently rejected “Spider Puberty” as an actual tagline for the film—because they are not raving maniacs—the concept was apparently still pretty influential on the movie, which sees Peter Parker’s powers suddenly changing and evolving, apparently out of nowhere. (Meanwhile, would we, in Holland’s eternally boyish-looking shoes, have tried quite so hard to try to make audiences continue to associate us with a pre- or mid-pubescent teenage boy, despite the fact that he’s currently two days short of his 30th birthday? Who can say?)

Elsewhere in the interview, Holland does seem to be showing his age a little more, waxing wistful about the possibility of suckering someone else into this whole Spider-Man gig at long last. “For whoever’s next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter,” Holland says, noting that he’d love to be the Tony Stark to the next generation of web-slinger. “Whatever that looks like, I don’t know. But if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset.”