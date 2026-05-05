All the nominations at the 2026 Tony Awards

The Balusters
Giant
Liberation
Little Bear Ridge Road
Best Revival of a Musical
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ragtime
The Rocky Horror Show
Best Revival of a Play
Becky Shaw
Death of a Salesman
Every Brilliant Thing
Fallen Angels
Oedipus
Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!
Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show
Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Marla Mindelle, Titanique
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show
Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime
Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
Carrie Coon, Bug
Susannah Flood, Liberation
Lesley Manville, Oedipus
Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels
Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Will Harrison, Punch
Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman
John Lithgow, Giant
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Mark Strong, Oedipus
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys
Hannah Cruz, Chess
Rachel Dratch, The Rocky Horror Show
Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!
Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys
André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Bryce Pinkham, Chess
Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime
Layton Williams, Titanique
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Betsy Aidem, Liberation
Marylouise Burke, The Balusters
Aya Cash, Giant
Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman
June Squibb, Marjorie Prime
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Christopher Abbott, Death of a Salesman
Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime
Brandon J. Durden, Waiting For Godot
Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Richard Thomas, The Balusters
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, The Lost Boys
Lear DeBessonet, Ragtime
Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!
Tim Jackson, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Best Direction of a Play
Nicholas Hytner, Giant
Robert Icke, Oedipus
Kenny Leon, The Balusters
Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman
Whitney White, Liberation
Best Original Score
Death of a Salesman
Joe Turner’s Come And Gone
The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon!
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best Book of a Musical
The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon!
Titanique
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best Choreography
Ragtime
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
The Lost Boys
The Rocky Horror Show
Schmigadoon!
Best Scenic Design in a Play
Oedipus
Bug
Dog Day Afternoon
Death Of A Salesman
Fallen Angels
Best Costume Design in a Play
Dog Day Afternoon
Liberation
Fallen Angels
The Balusters
Joe Turner’s Come And Gone
Best Lighting Design in a Play
Dog Day Afternoon
Oedipus
Joe Turner’s Come And Gone
Bug
The Fear Of 13
Death Of A Salesman
Best Sound Design of a Play
Joe Turner’s Come And Gone
Oedipus
The Fear Of 13
Bug
Death Of A Salesman
Best Scenic Design in a Musical
The Rocky Horror Show
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Ragtime
Schmigadoon
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
The Lost Boys
The Rocky Horror Show
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Chess
The Rocky Horror Show
Schmigadoon!
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ragtime
The Lost Boys
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ragtime
The Lost Boys
The Rocky Horror Show
Schmigadoon!
Best Orchestrations
Schmigadoon!
The Lost Boys
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Chess
Cats: The Jellicle Ball