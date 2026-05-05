All the nominations at the 2026 Tony Awards

Schmigadoon!, Titanique, and Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) are up for Best Musical.

By Drew Gillis  |  May 5, 2026 | 9:25am
Photos: Matthew Murphy, Joan Marcus, Evan Zimmerman
Aux News Tony Awards
All the nominations at the 2026 Tony Awards

The 2025-26 Broadway theater season is coming to a head. It’s been somewhat of a weird year, with only six new musicals opening since the last Tony Awards and only five of them still running. Ultimately, four made the cut for the top prize of Best Musical: The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon!, Titanique, and Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York). This leaves other new musicals The Queen Of Versailles and Beaches out in the cold. More surprising was the emission of Lea Michele for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Chess, who was passed over in favor of actors like Sara Chase and Marla Mindelle. 

There were many more straight plays to open this year, with The Balusters, Giant, Liberation, and Little Bear Ridge Road. Giant, which stars John Lithgow as Roald Dahl, won the Olivier Award for Best New Play in 2026, while Liberation, which follows feminist consciousness-raising sessions in the 1970s, won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama just yesterday, so this should be a pretty competitive match up. 

Take a look at the entire list of nominees below. The Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 7.

Best Musical

The Lost Boys

Schmigadoon!

Titanique

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Play

The Balusters

Giant

Liberation

Little Bear Ridge Road

Best Revival of a Musical

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Ragtime

The Rocky Horror Show

Best Revival of a Play

Becky Shaw

Death of a Salesman

Every Brilliant Thing

Fallen Angels

Oedipus

Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!

Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show

Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Marla Mindelle, Titanique

Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

 

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher, Chess

Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show

Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

 

Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels

Carrie Coon, Bug

Susannah Flood, Liberation

Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Will Harrison, Punch

Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman

John Lithgow, Giant

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Mark Strong, Oedipus

 

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys

Hannah Cruz, Chess

Rachel Dratch, The Rocky Horror Show

Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!

Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime

 

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys

André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Bryce Pinkham, Chess

Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime

Layton Williams, Titanique 

 

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Liberation

Marylouise Burke, The Balusters

Aya Cash, Giant

Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman

June Squibb, Marjorie Prime

 

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Christopher Abbott, Death of a Salesman

Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime

Brandon J. Durden, Waiting For Godot

Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Richard Thomas, The Balusters

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Lear DeBessonet, Ragtime

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Tim Jackson, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best Direction of a Play

Nicholas Hytner, Giant

Robert Icke, Oedipus

Kenny Leon, The Balusters

Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman

Whitney White, Liberation

Best Original Score

Death of a Salesman
Joe Turner’s Come And Gone

The Lost Boys

Schmigadoon!

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Book of a Musical

The Lost Boys

Schmigadoon!

Titanique

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Choreography

Ragtime

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

The Lost Boys

The Rocky Horror Show

Schmigadoon!

Best Scenic Design in a Play

Oedipus

Bug

Dog Day Afternoon

Death Of A Salesman

Fallen Angels

Best Costume Design in a Play

Dog Day Afternoon

Liberation

Fallen Angels

The Balusters

Joe Turner’s Come And Gone

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Dog Day Afternoon

Oedipus

Joe Turner’s Come And Gone

Bug

The Fear Of 13

Death Of A Salesman

Best Sound Design of a Play

Joe Turner’s Come And Gone

Oedipus

The Fear Of 13

Bug

Death Of A Salesman

Best Scenic Design in a Musical

The Rocky Horror Show

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

The Lost Boys

Schmigadoon

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Ragtime

Schmigadoon

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

The Lost Boys

The Rocky Horror Show

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Chess

The Rocky Horror Show

Schmigadoon!

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Ragtime

The Lost Boys

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Ragtime

The Lost Boys

The Rocky Horror Show

Schmigadoon!

 

Best Orchestrations

Schmigadoon!

The Lost Boys

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Chess

Cats: The Jellicle Ball 

 
Join the discussion...
Keep scrolling for more great stories.
 
 
 