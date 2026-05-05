All the nominations at the 2026 Tony Awards Schmigadoon!, Titanique, and Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) are up for Best Musical.

The 2025-26 Broadway theater season is coming to a head. It’s been somewhat of a weird year, with only six new musicals opening since the last Tony Awards and only five of them still running. Ultimately, four made the cut for the top prize of Best Musical: The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon!, Titanique, and Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York). This leaves other new musicals The Queen Of Versailles and Beaches out in the cold. More surprising was the emission of Lea Michele for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Chess, who was passed over in favor of actors like Sara Chase and Marla Mindelle.

There were many more straight plays to open this year, with The Balusters, Giant, Liberation, and Little Bear Ridge Road. Giant, which stars John Lithgow as Roald Dahl, won the Olivier Award for Best New Play in 2026, while Liberation, which follows feminist consciousness-raising sessions in the 1970s, won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama just yesterday, so this should be a pretty competitive match up.

Take a look at the entire list of nominees below. The Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 7.

Best Musical

The Lost Boys

Schmigadoon!

Titanique

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Play