Somehow, despite having just opened up his veins to help paint a set of limited-edition skateboards with his blood, Tony Hawk still seems to have plenty of energy left over. Last week, for instance, after Lil Nas X questioned the lack of outrage over the skateboarder’s own blood stunt in comparison to his own, he and Hawk got together to hang out, skate, and, we must assume, discuss business plans regarding how they could sell things using other bodily fluids.



And now, still not tuckered out from his bloodletting, Hawk has covered Millencolin’s “No Cigar,” a song probably best known for being on the soundtrack to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2.

In a video from Fairmounts frontman Mikey Hawdon’s YouTube channel, Hawk handles vocals for a song anyone who’s played Pro Skater 2 likely has burned into the tissues of their brain. (This is the first we’ve heard of Tony Hawk, Singer, and he’s not bad at all). The rest of the cover band is made up of Hawdown, s kater Steve Caballero—also a character in the games—on guitars, Millencolin’s own Nikola Sarcevic on bass and backup vocals, and Darrin Pfeiffer of fellow Pro Skater soundtrack band Goldfinger on drums.



Since pretty much everyone in the video has a relationship with the series, the music video is obligated to toss game-y elements all over the screen, showing each musician’s score, their “Special” bar, and “Bonus!” pop-ups. Unfortunately, the Special bars don’t fill to the point that anyone in the clip suddenly launches off a nearby ramp to contort through a lightning-quick series of inhuman tricks.

Still, it’s a fun throwback that more than earns a place on the soundtrack of the remastered games, if only it could be patched in. And, as a way to keep himself in the public eye, we imagine singing and skating along a road is a lot less tiring for Hawk than spilling any more of his blood.



[via Consequence]

