16. Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter)

Jessica Jones was remarkable in many ways. It was, technically, Marvel’s first female-led solo project (even if she’s since been exiled from the MCU canon). Tonally, it was darker than any live-action MCU project that came before it (though the series did have a sharp sense of humor). And Jessica herself, played to prickly perfection by Krysten Ritter, remains unique in the Marvel pantheon. Jess was a reluctant hero who couldn’t help herself from doing good, even when all she wanted was to self-destruct. The compounded trauma of her parents’ deaths and her non-consensual relationship with Kilgrave (David Tennant, one of the most chilling villains of all time) hardened her completely, but couldn’t stop her from caring about other people. Again and again, Jessica had to make impossible choices, often putting her in direct opposition to the people she loved, all while trying to pick up the pieces of a shattered life. It’s hard to imagine a Marvel hero in the Disney+ era directly confronting rape culture the way she did. Even beyond Marvel, few characters on television have depicted the reality of being a survivor like Jessica: not always likable, not always right, trying her best and failing and trying again. The super strength was cool too–but that was only ever a small part of what made Jessica Jones such an incredible hero. [Mary Kate Carr]