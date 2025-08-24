End the weekend on a toxic note with the gruesome "grindhouse" trailer for Toxic Avenger

The Toxic Avenger gets a trailer befitting its Troma roots in the new “Grindhouse” spot for the upcoming remake. The trailer, which comes complete with faded colors, jittery freeze frames, and cigarette burns galore, apes the aged grime of ’70s exploitation, giving Macon Blair’s upcoming remake of the Troma classic the putrid, piss-colored aesthetic it deserves. It’s the final trailer for the Toxic flick, so it’s important to make a last impression. More importantly, this is how we find out that Peter Dinklage’s character’s name is “Winston Gooze.”

More than the pristine, HD version of the trailer, the grindhouse aesthetic serves a similar purpose as Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino’s Grindhouse experiment. Namely, it lends the movie a pulpy edge, acting as if Blair’s remake had been shot, buried, and exhumed years later for exhibition. It adds to the experience, in this case, creating a unified aesthetic for Blair’s schlocky horror comedy. Moments where Toxie rips off a guy’s arm “like wet bread” get a bit more lurid thanks to the grindhouse effect. The narration, too, leans into the exploitative quality, describing our hero as “the first superhero born of toxic waste” and “he looks like a fucked up hot dog.” The narrator saves the best for last, though, telling would-be ticket buyers to “Show the fuck up.”

After two years in limbo, Toxic Avenger hits theaters in non-grindhouse form on August 29, 2025.

