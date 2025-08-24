End the weekend on a toxic note with the gruesome "grindhouse" trailer for Toxic Avenger
Peter Dinklage gets grungy in this throwback trailer for the brand-new Toxic Avenger.Screenshot: YouTube
The Toxic Avenger gets a trailer befitting its Troma roots in the new “Grindhouse” spot for the upcoming remake. The trailer, which comes complete with faded colors, jittery freeze frames, and cigarette burns galore, apes the aged grime of ’70s exploitation, giving Macon Blair’s upcoming remake of the Troma classic the putrid, piss-colored aesthetic it deserves. It’s the final trailer for the Toxic flick, so it’s important to make a last impression. More importantly, this is how we find out that Peter Dinklage’s character’s name is “Winston Gooze.”