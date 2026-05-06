NBC gives Reggie Dinkins another shot with season two renewal The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins, the NBC comedy starring Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe had the most watched comedy premiere on TV last season.

Reggie Dinkins has yet to reach the bottom or the top and is getting another season to figure it out. Per The Hollywood Reporter, The Rise And Fall Of Reggie Dinkins, Tracy Morgan’s sports sitcom about the titular ex-pro football star’s comeback, is coming back for another season. The series debuted earlier this year and scored the most-watched comedy telecast of the season, thanks to the 5.8 million people who stuck around after a January NFL playoff game to watch the premiere. Ratings have since leveled off, but the show, created by Morgan’s old 30 Rock buddies Robert Carlock and Sam Means, has maintained solid reviews throughout its initial run.