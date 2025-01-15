The Alto Knights trailer pits Robert De Niro against Robert De Niro More like Robert 2 Niro. Barry Levinson’s upcoming gangster film features two De Niros.

No, you’re not seeing double. That’s two Robert De Niros in the trailer for Barry Levinson’s upcoming gangster movie, The Alto Knights. De Niro stars as two mob bosses, Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, the real-life leaders of New York’s Genovese crime family. Levinson’s first theatrically released film since 2015’s Rock The Casbah, the film explores the lifelong friendship and violent dissolution of their relationship after one is nearly killed in an assassination attempt and considers bringing down the mob while in retirement. Now armed with a new trailer, The Alto Knights are planning another special effects-driven De Niro vehicle, challenging The Irishman’s de-aged De Niro with a pair of Bobbys that are collectively 162 years old.

Here’s the synopsis:

“The film follows two of New York’s most notorious organized crime bosses, Frank Costello (De Niro) and Vito Genovese (De Niro), as they vie for control of the city’s streets. Once the best of friends, petty jealousies and a series of betrayals place them on a deadly collision course that will reshape the Mafia (and America) forever.”

Written by Goodfellas scribe Nicholas Pileggi, Alto Knights also stars Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis, and Katherine Narducci—all of whom are only cast as one character. Can De Niro play two mob bosses as effectively as he plays one? We’ll find out when the film opens on March 21.