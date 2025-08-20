Severance's Tramell Tillman is headed to Spider-Man: Brand New Day

It’s been pretty obvious—from about five minutes after the series kicked off—that Severance co-star/master of dance Tramell Tillman was going to be A Guy. Response to his character, the “perpetually smiling face of corporate control” Seth Milchick, was just too strong for him to not start popping up all over the place, something that came true earlier this year with a small part in Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. Now, Variety reports that Tillman has lined up his next big studio blockbuster, as he’s set to appear in an unnamed part in next year’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The 2026 Spider-Man film has been accruing new cast members—including Jon “Punisher” Bernthal and Mark “Big Green Rage Monster” Ruffalo—so quickly that we’re starting to wonder how much room it’ll have for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker himself. Even so, the idea of Tillman bringing his very particular brand of energy to the MCU is a fun one: It’s easy to imagine him as one of the folks interacting with Pete in whatever his day-to-day life looks like (after he wiped everybody’s memories of him at the end of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home), even if that means we never get to see him doing stuff in any kind of costume. (The Holland Spider-Man movies have been good about these kinds of bit parts, with folks like Martin Starr and Hannibal Buress providing heavy doses of humor far away from any web-swinging.)

The casting is just the latest in Tillman filling out what’s set to be a very stuffed dance card: In addition to numerous theatrical productions he’s recently been a part of, he’s also recently filmed roles for both Lena Dunham and Bassim Tariq (to say nothing of his ongoing role on Severance, which will presumably be back on TV just as quickly as Ben Stiller and his team can film it). Brand New Day, meanwhile, arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026.