Rapper Travis Scott is set to make his re-entry into the U.S. festival scene this September when he performs at Day N Vegas as a headliner. This set will mark his first U.S. festival gig since the tragedy at Scott’s Astroworld Festival, which resulted in the death of 10 people, including minors.

Other headliners for Day N Vegas are SZA and J. Cole. Supporting acts for the festival include Baby Keem, Playboi Carti, Summer Walker, H.E.R., 21 Savage, Jhené Aiko, Pusha T, Blxst, Chlöe, City Girls, Aminé, Conway the Machine, Buddy, Vince Staples, T-Pain, Saba, Tierra Whack, Benny the Butcher, AUGUST 08, Freddie Gibbs, EARTHGANG, Syd, Saba, Pink Siifu, Ravyn Lenae, and Armand Hammer.

Last year, the festival took place days after the events of Astroworld. Scott was quickly replaced as a headliner by Post Malone. Day N Vegas is not the rapper’s only festival slot on the calendar for the year, as he’s also been booked for Primavera Sound Latin America, which takes place in October.

Scott’s has understandably kept a relatively low profile since the mass casualty event that took place during his set at Astroworld Festival in Houston. In March, Scott unveiled Project HEAL, a multi-million dollar public safety initiative based in Scott’s hometown. However, Scott has not detailed how he plans on switching up his show and ensuring the safety of attendees for Day N Vegas. Scott is a still main defendant in over 380 lawsuits filed by Astroworld victims and attendees. All of those lawsuit have since been combined into one larger case. Scott has denied the allegations levied against him.



Day N Vegas will be held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on September 2-4. You can view the entire lineup and purchase tickets to the festival on their website.