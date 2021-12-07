Rapper Travis Scott has filed for the dismissal for several of the pending lawsuits against him in connection to the 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries during his set at Astroworld in Houston on November 5. Scott’s representation attests the performer “is not legally liable” for the tragedy.

So far, Scott has filed these dismissal requests for 11 of the lawsuits out of the nearly 300 filed in Harris County summing up to $2 billion in damages. One of the 11 suits Scott was filed by Bhaghu Shahani, father of Bharti Shahani, who from injuries sustained during the concert.

Scott has been named in these cases with several other defendants, including Drake, Live Nation, Scoremore, the venue NRG Park, and multiple security companies who worked the event. In the suits, Scott has been primarily accused of negligence.

In documents filed in court on Monday, Live Nation and its subsidiary ScoreMore, who serve as Astroworld’s promoters, denied all the allegations against them. Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation, which owns venue NRG Park, made the same claim as well. So far, none of the companies have requested dismissal of the cases.

In order to consolidate the hundreds of filed lawsuits, the involved attorneys filed a joint motion to Texas’ Supreme court requesting the cases be overseen by one judge to help simplify legal proceedings. The Houston Police Department and plaintiffs’ attorneys both have ongoing investigations into Astroworld to find out exactly what went wrong and who is most culpable for the deadly crowd surge.

Meanwhile, half of the families of those who died at the event turned down Scott’s offer to cover funeral expenses, saying the public offer “lacks any personal touch” and reads really “inappropriate to the magnitude of the tragedy that unfolded.” The family’s attorneys say they would rather allow the courts to decide.