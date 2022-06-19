When someone mentions the name of a beloved anime series and the word “remake,” a chill runs through the world, even among people who don’t care about anime—because surely they know someone who likes anime or have been on the internet and seen what happens when someone tries to fly too close to the sun on wings made of live-action approximations of iconic animated characters. But there’s no need to fear, anime fans… or at least no need to fear yet, because today we’re not talking about a live-action remake, we’re talking about a proper animated remake. Not hand-animated, because it’s 2022 and that would be absurd, but animated nonetheless!

As officially announced a few days ago, Yasuhiro Nightow’s manga series Trigun (later adapted into an anime series in 1998 that was an Adult Swim staple for a bit) is getting a new CG-animated remake called Trigun Stampede from animation studio Orange (best known for Beastars).

An announcement on Twitter added that it will be made with an “all-new staff and cast,” and while that might be disappointing to fans of the old show, just remember that a brand new cast of voice actors is still better than seeing Dylan Minnette or whatever play Vash The Stampede in a live-action Trigun Netflix series. (No offense to Dylan Minnette, he’s just in a lot of stuff and that seems like something that Netflix would do.)

Trigun, for those who inexplicably had something better to do than obsessively watch Adult Swim in the early 2000s, is a sci-fi Western that takes place on a distant cowboy-themed planet and centers around Vash, a supposedly violent gunslinger with an absurdly high bounty on his head. However, it turns out that Vash is actually a big goofball who does everything he can to avoid hurting people.

Trigun - Opening HD

The original anime was well-received, at least in the U.S. thanks to that Adult Swim run, meaning this isn’t one of those things where they need to remake it so they can try and do it “right,” so it’ll be interesting to see how Trigun Stampede shakes things up. The series will air on Crunchyroll at some point next year, and more information will be announced at Anime Expo in July.