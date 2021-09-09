Give Trixie Mattel a bow and arrow, because she’s officially playing cupid. The legendary drag queen will help her longstanding comedic partner, Katya Zamolodchikova, look for love among a diverse group of singles as the host of the unscripted dating series, From Katya with Love. The six-episode show will be executive produced by Trixie, Katya and David Silver (Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts, Trixie Motel) for OUTtv and in sponsorship with LELO.

Advertisement

“Finding a still breathing human being who can keep food down around Katya, much less lust for this person, will be a two man job,” Trixie says about the hosting role. “I’m happy to be the operator making love connections for America’s favorite prostitute.”

Katya adds, “Finding me a lover is going to take criminal levels of deception and I couldn’t think of a better accomplice than my partner-in-crime, Trixie Mattel.”

This is far from the duo’s first collaborative project. Trixie and Katya both competed in the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where they rose to prominence within the drag world. Once the season ended, the two launched the internet series “UNHhh,” which eventually led to a Viceland comedy series called The Trixie & Katya Show. In 2019, Trixie and Katya co-authored a parody self-help book titled Trixie And Katya’s Guide To Modern Womanhood. Attached at the hip, in 2020 the besties kicked off their podcast, The Bald And The Beautiful, and an advice newsletter, called Gooped. The two will soon embark on a comedy tour together, Trixie And Katya Live.

In 2020, the countrified Barbie released her third album Barbara. Most recently Trixie released her Full Coverage - Vol. 1, which included a collaboration with country singer Orville Peck and last year, Katya released her debut EP Vampire Fitness.



There’s no premiere date set for the series (however, it is currently slated for a spring 2022 release), but those who wish are feeling lucky in love can apply to participate via the Taimi app until September 21.

