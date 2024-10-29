Anderson Cooper, Trixie and Katya, and Questlove lead 2024 Signal Award winners The Signal Awards honors "the podcasts that define culture."

It’s almost time for awards season to start in earnest, and podcasts are leading the pack. The third annual Signal Awards honors “the podcasts that define culture,” from actual culture pods like Bowen Yang’s and Matt Rogers’ Las Culturistas to news pods, food pods, and anything else you listen to. Signal hands out two primary honors—the Signal Awards, which are voted on by a panel of judges, and the Listener’s Choice Awards, which are voted on by the public. This year, over 170,000 votes were cast in under two weeks, which the company says was its largest voting pool ever.

If you’re looking to dig into something new on your commute or to make deep cleaning that much more bearable, a handful of pods earned the distinction of winning both honors. That esteemed group includes All There Is with Anderson Cooper (which won in the Interview Or Talk Show category), On with Kara Swisher (Best Host, Current Events), Questlove Supreme (Music), Unlocking Us with Brené Brown (Best Conversation Starter), Handsome with Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster and Mae Martin (Best Co-Host Team), The Sporkful (Food & Drink), Twenty Thousand Hertz (Creativity & Marketing), and more.

Other winners of the Signal Awards’ Gold distinction (the honors are sorted into gold, silver, and bronze) include a range of podcasts hosted by recognizable figures like RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Trixie and Katya (The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya), Oprah (Oprah’s Super Soul), and Katie Couric (Next Question with Katie Couric), as well as fascinating deep dives and investigations like Backfired: The Vaping Wars, Dark History, The Nightingale Of Iran, and Who Killed JFK?.

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang were also honored with a Special Achievement Award for changing the culture with Las Culturistas. The same went to Esther Perel for Where Should We Begin?

If none of the above strike your fancy, other notable winners include Slate’s Death, Sex, And Money, Netflix is a Daily Joke, Prosecuting Donald Trump, What Now? with Trevor Noah, and Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect. Happy listening!

2024 Winner Highlights



Interview or Talk Show

Slate’s Death, Sex & Money GOLD

Your Mama’s Kitchen GOLD

Apple News In Conversation GOLD

Podcrushed

New Lines Magazine Presents: The Lede

Time Sensitive

All There Is with Anderson Cooper GOLD, LISTENER’S CHOICE

Marc Summers Unwraps

On Being with Krista Tippett



Best Co-Host Team (Shows)

Handsome Podcast GOLD, LISTENER’S CHOICE

The Need to Know Podcast GOLD

Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway

A Field Guide To Gay Animals

Pretendians

Dead Writers

Nightcap

Culture Bites

And That’s Why We Drink

Varnamtown

Best Commute Podcast

Today, Explained GOLD

Netflix is a Daily Joke GOLD

And That’s Why We Drink GOLD LISTENER’S CHOICE

Where Does Florida Keep Its Memorabilia?

Hangin’ Out with the Old Fellas

The McKinsey Podcast

Very Special Episodes

TED Talks Daily

Best Co-Host Team (Pop Culture Podcasts)

The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya GOLD

Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect GOLD

KERMODE AND MAYO’S TAKE LISTENER’S CHOICE

Newcomers with Lauren Lapkus & Nicole Byer

Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang

Best Host (Current Events)

On with Kara Swisher GOLD, LISTENER’S CHOICE

Next Question with Katie Couric GOLD

The Coffee Klatch With Robert Reich

Apple News Today

Conspiracy, She Wrote

Best Host

Oprah’s Super Soul GOLD

Apple News Today GOLD

Your Mama’s Kitchen GOLD

Dark History LISTENER’S CHOICE

How to Fail with Elizabeth Day

Reality with the King

Limited Series Documentary

Hysterical GOLD

The Youth Development Center GOLD

Backfired: The Vaping Wars GOLD

Grapevine GOLD

The Nightingale of Iran LISTENER’S CHOICE

The Good Thief

Long Shadow: In Guns We Trust

After Hotel Rwanda

In The Dark: The Runaway Princesses

Limited Series History

Pack One Bag GOLD

Inheriting

Road to Rickwood

The 99% Invisible Breakdown: The Power Broker

Who Killed JFK? LISTENER’S CHOICE

Unbiased History of Israel and Palestine



Limited Series & Specials News & Politics

In the Room with Peter Bergen GOLD

Big Take GOLD

The Political Scene GOLD

Talking Feds

Prosecuting Donald Trump LISTENER’S CHOICE

White Picket Fence

Pod Save America

Stay Tuned with Preet

Comedians Shaping Culture

What Now? with Trevor Noah GOLD, LISTENER’S CHOICE

Carefully Reckless with Jess Hilarious

Lovett or Leave It

Seek Treatment with Cat & Pat

Self-Improvement & Self-Help

The Mel Robbins Podcast GOLD

Everyday Better with Leah Smart GOLD

Big Lash Energy – Are You Faking Happy Too? LISTENER’S CHOICE

The Get Back To It Podcast

Whiskey, Jazz And Leadership

A Place of Yes

Real Men Feel

Therapy For Black Girls