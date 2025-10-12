Audiences are waiting to download Tron Ares at home

In the 1995 “Treehouse Of Horror” segment “Homer³”, Homer Simpson, from within his three-dimensional prison, surveyed his household, “Did anyone see the movie Tron?” Thirty years later, the answer is still no. (Even the guy who answered “Yes” will only do so 33% of the time.) Per The Numbers‘ estimates, Tron Ares brought in $33 million domestically, grossing less in its opening weekend than Mobius.

It might be longer than 15 years before we see another Tron again. Despite an ending that teased (spoiler alert!) the return of Sark(!!!), the excitement for Tron Ares feels decidedly down from 2010’s Legacy, which grossed $44 million in its opening weekend, before topping out at a sequel-greenlighting ‌$399 million. Perhaps the international returns for Ares will be more promising. Thus far, the mega-priced sequel is looking like a dud.

Given the amount of discourse Jared Leto generates—amid his promotional stunts, method-acting bathroom breaks and prophylactic gifts, and frequently resurfacing sexual misconduct allegations—Leto has not proved a dependable box office draw. His last star turn was the aforementioned Morbis, a movie that broke Sony’s illusion that all Marvel-branded content was the same. Before that, the Oscar winner’s last above-the-title hit was Suicide Squad, another example of studios taking advantage of moviegoers’ goodwill. When caked in prosthetics, hidden in an ensemble, and allowed to embrace his character-actor weirdness, the Oscar winner can be effective, even funny. But as the stiff computer program learning to feel? Well, audiences wanted The Matrix, and Disney told them, “We have Keanu Reeves at home.” Maybe he’ll fare better as Skeletor.

Behind Tron was Roofman, a based-on-a-true-story crime movie about Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), who successfully robbed a host of McDonald’s before hiding out from the cops in a Toys ‘R’ Us. The film, which co-stars Kirsten Dunst and was directed by Blue Valentine‘s Derek Cianfrance, took in $8 million from couples looking for a good time at the movies sans Identity Discs. Meanwhile, One Battle After Another continued to withstand one new release after another, holding up resiliently in its third week. The modest week-to-week drops for One Battle have brought it to $54 million domestically, $138 million worldwide, and firmly out of the “this is an outright bomb and Paul Thomas Anderson killed Warner Bros. Studios” conversation. Gabby’s Dollhouse continued its modest drops, too, with another $3.35 million, fending off competition from Sony’s Soul On Fire. Soul On Fire, a faith-based bio-drama starring William H. Macy, earned $3 million from 1,720 theaters.

The Conjuring: Last Rites continued converting non-believers around the world, particularly in Mexico, the U.K., and France, where the movie has been cleaning up. It is currently the highest-grossing Conjuring movie ever, by far, with $172 million domestic and a staggering $473 million worldwide. With few horror movies coming out this month, the Warrens who have possessed Halloween. Grossing $15 million in three weeks, The Strangers: Chapter 2 is on track to become the lowest-grossing entry in the series. However, coming in at number 10, the harrowing and ingeniously made micro-budget creeper, Good Boy, the horror movie from a dog’s perspective, held firm. It dug up another $1.3 million, bringing its total to $4.8 million.

The Rock’s Oscar play has fizzled at the box office, suggesting that either audiences don’t want serious roles from Dwayne Johnson or that they’re not as into mixed-martial arts as Paramount’s $8 billion UFC deal has led us to believe. Smashing Machine came in behind the anime sensation Demon Slayer The Movie: Infinity Castle, which has grossed more than $128 million domestically.

Here’s the top 10: