Judge rules Trump can't just slap his name on the Kennedy Center He can't just close it for two years, either.

The courts tend to move more slowly than Donald Trump’s whims, though they sometimes catch up to them. In December, Trump’s hand-picked Kennedy Center board voted to rename it the Trump-Kennedy Center. Despite that change being literally in name only—officially changing the name requires an act of Congress—Trump’s name was added to the building’s facade the next day. Now, a federal judge has affirmed that this is, in fact, the law. The Kennedy Center “cannot bear any other formal name or public memorial based on the Board’s unilateral say-so,” writes U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in his decision today. “Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it.”