Judge rules Trump can't just slap his name on the Kennedy Center
He can't just close it for two years, either.Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images
The courts tend to move more slowly than Donald Trump’s whims, though they sometimes catch up to them. In December, Trump’s hand-picked Kennedy Center board voted to rename it the Trump-Kennedy Center. Despite that change being literally in name only—officially changing the name requires an act of Congress—Trump’s name was added to the building’s facade the next day. Now, a federal judge has affirmed that this is, in fact, the law. The Kennedy Center “cannot bear any other formal name or public memorial based on the Board’s unilateral say-so,” writes U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in his decision today. “Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it.”
Keep scrolling for more great stories.