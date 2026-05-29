Judge rules Trump can't just slap his name on the Kennedy Center

He can't just close it for two years, either.

By Drew Gillis  |  May 29, 2026 | 4:01pm
Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images
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Judge rules Trump can't just slap his name on the Kennedy Center

The courts tend to move more slowly than Donald Trump’s whims, though they sometimes catch up to them. In December, Trump’s hand-picked Kennedy Center board voted to rename it the Trump-Kennedy Center. Despite that change being literally in name only—officially changing the name requires an act of Congress—Trump’s name was added to the building’s facade the next day. Now, a federal judge has affirmed that this is, in fact, the law. The Kennedy Center “cannot bear any other formal name or public memorial based on the Board’s unilateral say-so,” writes U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in his decision today. “Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it.” 

Cooper also ruled that the Kennedy Center can’t close for two years for what will presumably be pretty gaudy renovations, though the renovations in general are allowed. In March, Trump’s board voted to close the center for two years after a significant number of acts cancelled performances over his changes. Citing plaintiff Rep. Joyce Beatty’s claim that closing the center for two years would cause irreparable harm to the center, Cooper writes, “the Board based its decision on an insufficient, one-sided presentation of information and neglected to consider the full range of its statutory obligations and potential adverse consequences of closure on programming and memorial functions.” While we’re sure this is disappointing for the president, maybe he can look on the bright side—it’s a potential venue for that Vanilla Ice and C+C Music Factory concert he has planned

 
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