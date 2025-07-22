Trump is already shaking Paramount and Skydance down for more money
Surprisingly, the $16 million settlement and the cancellation of Stephen Colbert weren't enough for the billionaire President of the United States.(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
As we’ve seen time and again, bending the knee to Donald Trump opens the bender up to further humiliation. In one of his many, calmly and stately worded Truths, Trump posted that he “anticipates” Skydance/Paramount contributing $20 million to “Advertising, PSAs, or similar Programming.” This is in addition to the $16 million they just paid him and the presumed sacrificial offering of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Trump’s claim has not been confirmed by Skydance or Paramount, but he says the contribution would be made by “the new owners.” At least, Skydance-Paramount can take solace in knowing that there will be “new owners.” Unless, of course, he changes his mind.