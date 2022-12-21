There’s a sequel a-brewing over the horizon, with the forecast predicting a high probability of some strong tornados. Don’t forget the flying cows, as well. Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster disaster film Twister, is whipping towards a theater near you in the summer of 2024, per Variety.



Oscar-nominated director Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) is attached to helm the high-flying sequel for Universal and Amblin Entertainment, bringing in his own experiences of waiting out tornados in storm cellars while growing up in rural Arkansas. The screenplay is being written by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant), which apparently was so insanely good that reportedly the iconic Steve Spielberg “flipped” for the script, according to Deadline.

Described by Universal as “a new chapter from the 1996 movie,” Twisters’ plot details remain pretty vague as of right now. Though, it seems the direction the studio is going towards is having the film’s lead be the daughter of Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton’s characters from the original Twister, following in her parent’s footsteps with a new generation of storm-chasers.

We’ve yet to hear if Helen Hunt has signed onto the project, as well as other original cast members like Alan Ruck (Succession), Joey Slotnick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and strangely enough, TÁR director Todd Field. Unfortunately, we wi ll be missing two great actors from the original Twister, as Bill Paxton died in 2017, and Philip Seymour Hoffman (who played lab tech Dusty) died in 2014.

Back in 2020 when the sequel was first announced, fans didn’t take too kindly to the idea, creating their own EF5 tornado over on Twitter dot com. M aybe they’ll be more than ready to head back into the storm when Twisters slams into theaters on July 19, 2024.