Ahead of last night’s House Of The Dragon finale, HBO shared some news on its other familial drama, Succession. In a new teaser trailer, we got a first look at where the Roys currently stand, and a timeline for their return.

When we last saw the Roy siblings, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook), were absolutely annihilated by their ruthless patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox), who looked down upon their offers of love with disgust as he outmaneuvered them at every turn. Despite the three’s attempt at usurping control of Waystar-Royco’s sale to GoJo, Logan came out on top once again, thanks to Tom’s (Matthew Macfadyen) betrayal of Shiv.

From the looks of the teaser trailer, the Roy siblings are sticking together and concocting a new plan to take down their father under the mission “New Gen Roys.” Logan—feeling on top of the world—sizes up those around him, and he’s not very impressed compared to his own prowess. Meanwhile, Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) seems very happy with his decision to align himself with Tom and Logan, as he’s seen gleefully fist-pumping. And Connor (Alan Ruck)? Well, he’s certainly there, offering support to his younger sibs.

“Do you wanna talk about what happened?” Tom asks Shiv in the final moments of the teaser, alluding to his season three backstabbing. Shiv should have taken Tom up on the opportunity of divorce at the end of season two, because that man took his Sporus and ran to the man with all the power, but now we have the foundation for a legendary uncoupling.

HBO confirms the fourth season of Succession will premiere in the spring of 2023, and the series has been shooting in New York as well as in Norway.