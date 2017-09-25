(Photo: Getty Images/AFP, Mandel Ngan)

It’s just a matter of time before Donald Trump says something on Twitter that gets all of us killed—and it looks like it’ll happen sooner rather than later—which has convinced a lot of people that he should just be banned from the social media platform. After all, if a regular person were constantly making racist threats and pledging to attack foreign leaders they disagreed with, that person would get banned (or, more likely, people would complain and then literally nothing would happen). Now, through its Public Policy account, Twitter has released a statement confirming that it will never ban Donald Trump from its service for one reason: He’s good for business.

Alright, Twitter didn’t literally say that, but it was heavily implied. The actual statement is about Trump’s tweets being “newsworthy,” with Twitter claiming that letting him stay on the platform helps keep people “informed about what’s happening in the world.” This justification helps absolve Twitter of any responsibility for what Trump does, and it saves the company from having to take any specific stand against anything he might do or say. Also, the thread says that Twitter holds all accounts “to the same rules,” which is funny because it’s definitely not true.