Big news this evening for fans of teen werewolves who are no longer teenagers but are, we’re pretty sure, still werewolves: Per THR, Tyler Hoechlin has officially signed on for Teen Wolf revival project Teen Wolf: The Movie. (Not to be confused with the movie called Teen Wolf, or the movie called Teen Wolf Too.)

Hoechlin is best known these days as the small-screen Superman over on The CW, but his post-7th Heaven career got a major kickstart by his turn as Derek Hale, a bad boy werewolf, on the beloved MTV drama. Hoechlin co-starred on the first four seasons of the show, starting off as a rival to Tyler Posey’s Scott before ultimately becoming one of his chief lycanthropic allies. Hoechlin reprised the role for the show’s final season.

In signing on for the film, Hoechlin joins a pretty stacked cast of Wolf alums, including Posey, plus Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman, and Dylan Sprayberry.

With Hoechlin’s addition, there are now only two major holdouts from the cast: former teen kitsune Arden Cho, who reportedly backed out after being unhappy with being offered less pay than some of her co-stars, and Dylan O’Brien, who played the show’s second lead, Scott’s friend Stiles. (O’Brien explained in an interview back in March that it was a “difficult decision” not to appear in the film, and that, “I hope it fucking kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it.”)

Teen Wolf ran for six increasingly mythologically complicated seasons on MTV from 2011 to 2017, eventually coming to encompass a wide array of supernatural creatures. The series was developed and showrun by Jeff Davis, who will also be serving as writer and producer on the revival film, which will run on Paramount+.