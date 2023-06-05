Lovably obsessing over Abbott Elementary’s Gregory Eddie certainly isn’t a crime in Tyler James Williams’ book; he just requests that it happen free of constant online sleuthing about his (and others’) sexualities. In a Pride Month-centered message shared to his Instagram Stories, Williams addressed his own sexuality by first confirming he’s “not gay,” and then opining he’s not impressed by the aggressive level of speculation some public figures face over whether they are or aren’t queer.

“Usually I wouldn’t address stuff like this but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me,” Williams wrote in a message posted to his Instagram Stories, per Deadline. “I’m not gay; but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closeted person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous.”

“Overanalyzing someone’s behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth,” he continues. “It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning. It also reinforces an archetype many straight men have to live under that is often times unrealistic, less free, and limits individual expression.”

As Williams sees it: “Being straight doesn’t look one way. Being gay doesn’t look one way. And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues.”

Ultimately, Williams refuses “to inadvertently contribute to that message;” and closes out the message by wishing a Happy Pride to his “queer and questioning brothers, sisters, and individuals.” As a self-professed “ally,” he concludes he’s

“committed” to “helping to cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves.”