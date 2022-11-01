Kit Connor, the star of Netflix’s Heartstopper, came out as bisexual on Twitter nearly two months after quitting the app over accusations of “queerbaiting.” The controversy, which saw supposed fans trolls attacking Connor for teasing queer romance, he says, forced his decision.



“Back for a minute,” Connor tweeted. “I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye”

Advertisement

Since posting, other members of the Heartstopper production have sent Connor messages of support. “I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes,” tweeted Alice Oseman, who created the Heartstopper webcomic. “I hope all those people are embarrassed as FUCK. Kit you are amazing.”

Connor plays Nick Nelson in the British coming-of-age teen dramedy Heartstopper. The series follows Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a teen outcast with a crush on Nick but unsure of Nick’s sexuality. The series, which co-stars Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman, received a two-season renewal from Netflix earlier this year.

G/O Media may get a commission 88% off Extra Price Drop! Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License Lowest Price Ever!

This one-time purchase gives you quick access to all the desktop apps that’ll bring you up to speed with the team, regardless of your operating system. Get Microsoft Office (Windows) for $40 at StackSocial Advertisement

Meanwhile , some fans of the series accused Connor and producers of queerbaiting, a term used to describe narrative works of fiction that use LGBTQIA+ signifiers but do not feature queer representation. Many have charged these works of teasing non-heteronormative sexualities to attract a queer fanbase.

Following the show’s release, Connor opted not to reveal his sexuality publicly. “Twitter is so funny man,” Connor tweeted in May. “Apparently some people on here know my sexuality better than I do.”

Advertisement

He elaborated in an appearance on the podcast Reign With Josh Smith. “We’re still all so young, and to start speculating about our sexualities and maybe pressuring us to come out when we’re not ready. For me, I’m perfectly confident and comfortable in my sexuality. I don’t feel the need to label myself, especially publicly.”

“It’s 2022. It feels strange to be making assumptions about someone’s sexuality based on hearing their voice or seeing their appearance.”