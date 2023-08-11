Here's what's coming to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights this year

If you’re looking for more of a Multiverse of Macabre-ness situation, the Universal Monsters: Unmasked house is your best bet. Classic icons like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, The Phantom of the Opera, The Invisible Man, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame all come together for the first time in a new scary story. (Side note: we would argue that The Hunchback of Notre Dame isn’t exactly a horror character, but who are we to deny him his own spooky season celebration?)