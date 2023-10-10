The Exorcist: Believer director David Gordon Green recently expressed some doubt about whether or not he’ll get the call to direct previously announced follow-up movie The Exorcist: Deceiver—doubt that doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with the film’s lukewarm reception by both critics and ticket-buyers, though those things probably didn’t help—but that doesn’t mean the studio has been completely scared off of making more Exorcist movies. Hey, if every Exorcist movie after the first one (and arguably the third one) didn’t convince Universal not to spend a ton of money on the rights and make more Exorcist movies, then nothing will.

Believer opened at the top of the U.S. box office, but with only $27 million or so (a bit under the already low-ish expectations), which The Hollywood Reporter attributes to a whole bunch of factors, including the “crowded horror marketplace” at theaters and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike making it impossible to get the stars out there for promotion (would the movie have done better if we had gotten to see Ellen Burstyn play Mario Kart with Jimmy Fallon? The world will never know). But, according to THR’s sources, the studio is still fully committed to making two more Exorcist movies, including Deceiver, which is scheduled to come out in April of 2025 and already has a completed script.

The sources say that the response to Believer will “almost certainly demand some degree of creative re-think” for Deceiver and the third movie (which we would guess will be called… Receiver? Exorcist III: Golden Receiver? Ain’t no rule says a dog can’t perform an exorcism?), but there’s no way to know how that re-think might look just yet. The most successful Exorcist movies, and that’s a very short list, tend to be the ones that don’t try to be The Exorcist, which Believer very much was trying to do. So maybe… don’t do that for the next two? We’re not the ones getting paid to come up with ideas here.