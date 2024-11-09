AVQ&A: What unsolved mystery haunts you?

In 2018, a manager at one of the largest glitter manufacturers in the country told a New York Times journalist that she “absolutely” could not share what industry served as their largest buyer. All the outlet got by way of explanation was that you wouldn’t really know it was glitter if you looked at it and that the manager couldn’t say anything because “they don’t want anyone to know that it’s glitter.” Cue my (and the internet’s) years-long obsession. Even if you ignore the fact that “they don’t want anyone to know” is straight out of a James Bond movie, the possibilities are just so endless. Theories over the years have included weapons, toothpaste, and—most prominently—boat paint, but that last one has never sat right with me. You can see the glitter in boat paint, and why all the secrecy? Personally, I think it’s high-end diamonds or fake ski resort snow. [Emma Keates]