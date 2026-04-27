Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson head toward darkness in Verity trailer The latest adaptation of a Colleen Hoover best-seller, Verity opens in theaters this October.

The trailer for Verity, the latest in the ever-expanding Colleen Hoover cinematic universe, takes the best-selling author of romantic tragedies into the dark reaches of Dakota Johnson’s psyche. Verity stars Johnson and Anne Hathaway, two women whose haircuts imply one of them is going to obsess over and replace the other. Well, that’s sort of what happens. Verity follows Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson), who takes a job ghostwriting for best-selling author Verity Crawford (Hathaway), who is unable to complete her latest page-turner due to an accident that killed her daughters and left her in a coma. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime for the struggling writer, until she starts an affair with Verity’s husband, Josh (Josh Hartnett), and discovers the writer’s seemingly autobiographical and decidedly twisted manuscript. As fact and fiction converge, and Lowen and Josh’s tryst intensifies, Lowen’s grip on reality begins to slip.