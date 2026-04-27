Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson head toward darkness in Verity trailer

The latest adaptation of a Colleen Hoover best-seller, Verity opens in theaters this October. 

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  April 27, 2026 | 7:28pm
Photo credit: Alisha Wetherill
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Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson head toward darkness in Verity trailer

The trailer for Verity, the latest in the ever-expanding Colleen Hoover cinematic universe, takes the best-selling author of romantic tragedies into the dark reaches of Dakota Johnson’s psyche. Verity stars Johnson and Anne Hathaway, two women whose haircuts imply one of them is going to obsess over and replace the other. Well, that’s sort of what happens. Verity follows Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson), who takes a job ghostwriting for best-selling author Verity Crawford (Hathaway), who is unable to complete her latest page-turner due to an accident that killed her daughters and left her in a coma. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime for the struggling writer, until she starts an affair with Verity’s husband, Josh (Josh Hartnett), and discovers the writer’s seemingly autobiographical and decidedly twisted manuscript. As fact and fiction converge, and Lowen and Josh’s tryst intensifies, Lowen’s grip on reality begins to slip. 

For Verity, Hathaway re-teams with her Idea Of You director, Michael Showalter, for a psychological thriller. The film was written by Nick Antosca, who has written and showrun numerous television true-crime thrillers, including Candy, The Act, and A Friend Of The Family. More recently, he’s running another domestic nightmare, the Cape Fear series for Apple. 

Verity opens October 2, 2026.

 
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