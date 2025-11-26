Vin Diesel buries "candy ass" hatchet and praises for Dwayne Johnson's Smashing Machine performance
After years of beef, Vin Diesel ate a little humble pie and celebrated his old pal Dwayne.(Photo by Paolo Pedicelli ATPImages/Getty Images)
Nearly a decade after an anonymous Fast & Furious star called Dwayne Johnson a “candy ass,” turning the e La Familia into a “two Christmases” household, Vin Diesel, who many believe to be the “candy ass” sayer, has offered some unexpected praise of his former Fast co-star. In an Instagram post about The Smashing Machine, Diesel takes a moment to “celebrate Dwayne.” Despite the two having a complicated working relationship, Diesel had nothing but praise for Johnson in the post, writing, “People don’t understand what it takes to uphold a global perception every single day. I remember asking our global family who they’d love to see me work with, and a woman named Jan left a comment saying her dream was for me to collaborate with Dwayne.”