Dodgeballers, the sequel dream is still alive! Justin Long recently informed us that Vince Vaughn had a great idea for a follow-up to the beloved 2004 comedy Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, and he was trying to facilitate a pitch with the film’s star Ben Stiller. Well, it sounds like Vaughn has made his pitch, because he has a cautiously optimistic update on the situation.

“They’ve always talked about these things forever and I had an idea that was fun and the studio likes it, so we’ll see where it goes,” the actor tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I think Ben is open to doing it, I think he’s in the same boat as me actually which is if it’s a really fun and great idea then that’s fun, but if it’s just something to go do it again then why?”

He continues, “You would just want to make sure going into Dodgeball that it feels like a nice continuation and a story that could stand on its own. I think for all of us if it feels right and it’s funny, it would be something to go back to, and if it’s not, it’s just another idea getting kicked around.” Kicked around, get it? Like Dodgeball.

Vaughn has a handful of nostalgia-bait comedies in his back pocket that could be a candidate for the sequel treatment, as evidenced by Owen Wilson teasing a Wedding Crashers follow-up. But as Vaughn himself notes, there’s a clear and present danger of doing a sequel that doesn’t live up to expectations, as evidenced by Stiller’s own Zoolander 2.

“I’ve had so many movies that I’ve been fortunate with and I never jumped into the sequels for that reason,” Vaughn says. “Because I always felt like if you’re just doing it because you think it’s a way to get an audience, the problem is you’re not going to feel good on the other side of it. So we’ve waited and I’m sure one of them will make sense, there’s some continuation that will work.”