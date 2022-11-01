Early 2000s fashion has returned to once again plague society, so why shouldn’t the ridiculous raunchy blockbuster aughts comedy make a comeback too? Justin Long would be more than happy to return to his Dodgeball roots, and Vince Vaughn apparently has a great pitch for it. Now they just need to get producer and star Ben Stiller on board.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Long explains, “I do a podcast with my brother called Life is Short and when we had Ben Stiller on and I asked Ben about this because I had just worked with Vince Vaughn again. Vince wrote this movie, it’s like a parody of Christmas movies that I have coming out this December called Christmas with the Campbells; so I had just been around Vince a lot, and Vince had been telling me that he has this great idea for a sequel. I don’t know if he had yet pitched it to Ben, but I kind of set up the pitch, I felt like I should facilitate the pitch.”

“Of course I would love to do it and I hope that it ends up happening, but I think Ben is a little, what he told me on that podcast was that he’s a little trepidatious about doing a sequel to something so beloved, something that people enjoy so much that. It’s very risky, you don’t wanna shit on the original, you want something just as good,” he continued. “So I think he’s a little wary of that, of trying to recreate something that was very specific to that time, but I hope he comes around on it. Vince is a very convincing person, so I’m just hoping Vince can convince him with his idea. It’s a funny idea, I don’t wanna say what it is.”

Of course, Stiller knows that of which he speaks: he’s got a few sequels under his belt, and they’re not all winners. (Zoolander 2 comes to mind.) He’s also firmly entered his auteur era and experiencing a lot of success as a television producer-director on projects like Severance and Escape At Dannemora.

However, Long insists, “I know Ben loves Dodgeball and loves that character. I remember how much fun he had playing it. He was always laughing. When we got together years later to do a little mini reunion for this charity and Ben put on the mustache again I remember him talking about how happy it made him playing White Goodman again and how much fun that character was. I do know that Vince has a great idea for it and it’s just a matter of getting Ben on board.” Now is the time to make your voice heard, Dodgeball fans.